Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3

Gaudreau was awarded a penalty shot five minutes into the opening period when Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar hooked him on a breakaway. A wave of boos followed Gaudreau’s approach to the Flames' net, and intensified when he shot the puck high attempting to pick the net’s top corner.

A video tribute minutes later brought many in the crowd to their feet to acknowledge his eight seasons of Flames’ service, but that goodwill was short-lived.

Jenner tied the score 3-3 at 4:34 of the third as he got a pass from Laine, skated into the left circle on a 2-on-1 with Gaudreau and a fired a shot that beat Vladar for his 13th.

Duehr got the Flames on the scoreboard with 3:42 left in the first as his one-timer from just above the faceoff dot deflected off the inside of Korpisalo’s pad and in so fast that it was unclear where the puck was until officials fished it from inside the net. It was Duehr's second goal in six games since he was called up from the AHL on Jan. 7.

Kadri made it 2-0 at 1:32 of the second. After a turnover by the Blue Jackets, Kadri spun in the slot and wired the puck over Korpisalo’s right arm for his team-leading 19th.

Marchenko got Columbus on the board, ripping Gaudreau’s cross-ice pass over Vladar’s glove at 9:04 while Dube served a tripping penalty. It was Marchenko's 10th.

With Kadri serving a delay-of-game penalty, Gaudreau feathered the puck across to Laine, who dropped to his knee to squeeze a shot by Vladar at 9:53 for his 14th to tie it 2-2.

Mangiapane put the Flames back ahead with 3:43 left in the second. The Blue Jackets turned the puck over behind their own net and Mikael Backlund fed Mangiapane in the slot and he spun and beat Korpisalo glove side for his 10th.

VALUABLE VLADAR

The Flames have earned at least a point in Vladar’s last 12 starts, with a 9-0-3 record since Nov. 29. That’s the longest active point streak this season among NHL goalies.

SIDELINED

Calgary D Chris Tanev left the game midway through the first period after a collision in the neutral zone.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Edmonton on Wednesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Flames: Host Chicago on Thursday night to wrap up a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh