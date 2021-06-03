Driver fatally shoots passenger while driving on interstate

The driver reported the shooting around 8:30 a.m. while still traveling on Interstate 75-71 in Boone County, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, and was told to exit the highway, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office.

The man, Tommy L. Hightower, 32, of Jasper, Alabama, was met by deputies and taken into custody, while the passenger was taken to a hospital, where he died. The passenger was Girlis H. Serratt, 36, also of Jasper, the sheriff's office said.