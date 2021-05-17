Dozens more men sue Ohio State over doc's sexual misconduct

No one has publicly defended Strauss since alumni began stepping forward in 2018 with allegations about the doctor’s misconduct.

Until then, and even until results of the law firm’s investigation made national headlines in 2019, many of the men thought their experiences were isolated, didn’t recognize those as sexual assault, or didn't know that school officials had been aware of concerns during the doctor's tenure, the newest plaintiffs said in their court filings.

Among them is an Ohio man who alleges he was repeatedly fondled by Strauss during exams when the plaintiff was a high schooler and his coach brought him to the university campus to practice as a prospective athlete for its swimming team. The alleged abuse occurred between 1978 and 1981, in the doctor’s earliest years at the school, according to the complaint.

The newest plaintiffs, most of whom filed anonymously, also include former athletes in football, basketball, wrestling, ice hockey, track and field, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming and diving, as well as a former student who was treated by Strauss at the health center in 1996.

Asked whether the school had comment on the new cases, a spokesperson referred back to its previous statements.

___

Find Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10.