Dozen doctors get prison in health care fraud, opioid scheme

Francisco Patino, a doctor and part owner of the clinics, used proceeds from the fraud on jewelry, cars, vacations and to pay mixed martial arts fighters to promote a specialized diet program, it added.

His business partner, Mashiyat Rashid, paid for private jet flights, courtside tickets to the NBA Finals and real estate, while other doctors used the money on luxury cars, gold bars, and even indoor basketball courts and swimming pools.

“These are not just crimes of greed, these are crimes that make this country’s opioid crisis even worse," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr.

Patino ran a clinic west of Detroit in Livonia. He faces sentencing after his 2021 conviction for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, money laundering and other charges.

Rashid of West Bloomfield, Michigan, is serving 15 years in prison and has been ordered to pay more then $51 million in restitution after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and money laundering.

Rashid was the chief executive of the Tri-County Wellness Group of medical providers in Michigan and Ohio.