Donovan Mitchell scores 36 points in Cavaliers' 119-105 win over Magic

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 27 points. Desmond Bane added 20 points and Anthony Black finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Suggs returned after missing eight games with a bruised right knee and had 9 points and six assists in 24 minutes for Orlando.

Playing without Darius Garland (sore toe) and DeAndre Hunter (sore knee), the Cavaliers won for the fifth time in six games.

After Mitchell scored on four layups and a short bank shot in the third quarter, Cleveland got 3-pointers from Lonzo Ball, Mobley and Tyrese Proctor in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 97-79 lead, the largest of the game.

Banchero hit three 3-pointers in the final period, but the Magic could get no closer than nine.

Mitchell made 15 of 30 shots and had nine assists and two steals.

Orlando shot 11 for 40 (27.5%) from 3-point range in losing a third straight game for the first time since October.

Magic forward Franz Wagner missed a second straight game with a sore ankle.

The Magic and Cavaliers play again at Cleveland on Monday night.

