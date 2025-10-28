Donovan Mitchell scores 35 as the Cavaliers beat the Pistons 116-95 for their 3rd straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points in just 29 minutes, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 116-95 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

The Cavaliers had a 14-0 run in the second quarter that turned a seven-point lead into a 43-26 advantage and Mitchell's layup made it 63-41 at halftime. He scored 14 more in the third quarter and departed shortly after his basket made it 108-73 with 7:07 remaining.

Mitchell shot 13 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Jarrett Allen added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Evan Mobley finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Cleveland beat Detroit for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings.

Cade Cunningham finished with 12 points for the Pistons, but shot 3 for 14 and committed five of their 25 turnovers. Ron Holland II and Tolu Smith each added 11 points.

The Pistons had won two straight after a season-opening loss.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

