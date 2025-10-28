Donovan Mitchell scores 35 as the Cavaliers beat the Pistons 116-95 for their 3rd straight win

Mitchell shot 13 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Jarrett Allen added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Evan Mobley finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Cleveland beat Detroit for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings.

Cade Cunningham finished with 12 points for the Pistons, but shot 3 for 14 and committed five of their 25 turnovers. Ron Holland II and Tolu Smith each added 11 points.

The Pistons had won two straight after a season-opening loss.

