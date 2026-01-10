Donovan Mitchell scores 28 points as Cavaliers beat Timberwolves 146-134

Sam Merrill had 20 points and set a franchise record with at least five 3-pointers in four straight games.

The last time the Cavaliers had five players with at least 20 points was on March 14, 1972, against the Baltimore Bullets, according to Sportradar.

The 146 points are the fourth most the Cavaliers have scored in a regulation game. They scored 148 in a 33-point victory over Washington on Nov. 7.

Cleveland — which has won five of seven — was 55 of 92 from the field, and shot a season-best 59.2%, It was also 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid scored 25 points apiece for Minnesota, which defeated Cleveland 131-122 on Thursday night. Julius Randle had 20 points.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves shot a season-best 57.3% from the field, going 51 of 89.

Cleveland trailed 65-63 at halftime before going on a 12-0 run during a 2:18 span midway through the third quarter to take the lead. Merrill had a pair of 3-pointers and Mobley provided two dunks. Jarrett Allen's floating jumper made it 82-73 with 6:00 remaining.

Allen had 16 points, marking the 11th time this season all five Cleveland starters scored in double figures.

There were 10 lead changes and one tie during the first quarter before Minnesota jumped out to a 47-35 advantage.

Cleveland rallied late in the first half before it made its charge in the second half.

