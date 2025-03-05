Donovan Mitchell scores 28 and NBA-best Cavs beat Bulls 139-117 for 11th straight win

Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a season-high 22 and Zach Collins had 20.

Cleveland closed within 58-57 at halftime and the game was close throughout the third quarter. It was 107-all midway through the fourth when the Cavs began a decisive 14-0 run. Allen scored six points during the burst, and Garland's 3-pointer made it 121-107 with 4:54 left.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Cleveland had to rally from double-digit deficits in each of its past three games to keep its winning streak going. The Cavs trailed 25-3 at Boston on Friday night but came back to win 123-116, and they rallied from 18 points down to beat Portland in overtime on Sunday.

Bulls: Chicago (24-38) has lost nine of 11 and fell to 11-22 at home but is still clinging to the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

Allen's dunk put the Cavs ahead 109-107. He then blocked a layup attempt by Tre Jones on the other end, and Max Strus found a trailing Allen for a transition layup.

Key stats

The Cavs outscored the Bulls 43-23 in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell surpassed 13,000 points for his career. He has a 24.8 points-per-game average over eight seasons.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Miami on Wednesday night.

Bulls: At Orlando on Thursday night.

