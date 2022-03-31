Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112

Mobley, one of the Rookie of the Year frontrunners, missed the game with a sprained ankle suffered Monday night.

One of the game's most complete players, Doncic dominated in the third to help the Mavericks erase a six-point halftime deficit and take an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Doncic did it almost effortlessly as the Cavs couldn't figure out how to stop him from splitting high screens and driving down the lane for either a short bank shot or an assist to an open teammate.

Dallas closed the third with a 15-2 run, highlighted by Doncic feeding Finney-Smith with a behind-the-back pass for a 3-pointer.

Mobley will miss at least three games — and possibly more. The 7-footer will not travel with the Cavs to Atlanta and New York in the next few days so he can get more treatment.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mobley is not in a walking boot, perhaps an encouraging sign the injury isn't long-term.

The Cavs have been forced to maneuver around injuries all season, and because of that Bickerstaff was confident his players would respond to being without Mobley.

“It's a test of character and that our guys have passed time and time again,” he said. “Our guys don't quit.”

With Cleveland missing Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said the plan was for his team to attack the rim.

Dallas, though, settled for 3-pointers, trying 20 in the first 17 minutes.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: G Spencer Dinwiddie sat out the second night of a back-to-back as part of planned maintenance for his surgically repaired right knee. ... G Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and G Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) were also unavailable. … G Sterling Brown and G Trey Burke remain in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Cavaliers: Allen has missed 12 games since getting hurt on March 6. ... G Rajon Rondo (sprained ankle) was downgraded from doubtful to out and was sidelined for his ninth consecutive game. ... Cavs legend and TV analyst Austin Carr joked to Bickerstaff that he was available if needed. Not former Cavs forward Campy Russell, who laughed and said “nothing good can happen” when asked if he was ready.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Continue a four-game trip Friday in Washington.

Cavaliers: Visit Atlanta on Thursday, beginning a stretch of three games in four days.

___

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots from between Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Knight (20) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) grabs a rebound next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, right, and forward Maxi Kleber during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) goes to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane