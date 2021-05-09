Domi's OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale

Scoring in the yo-yo game began when a long shot by Dennis Cholowski was redirected by Vrana 6:40 into the game. Columbus tied it when Atkinson tapped in a doorstep pass from Patrik Laine at the 10:16 mark.

In the second, DeKeyser's slap shot from the right circle shot beat Kivlenieks, but Bjorkstrand answered for the Blue Jackets with a shot over Pickard's shoulder.

Columbus got a slick short-handed goal in the third when Nathan Gerbe, his back turned to the play in the Detroit zone, shoveled the puck out from the boards for Robinson. But before the Blue Jackets could kill the Detroit penalty, Gagner put back a rebounded puck to tie it at 3.

Roslovic lifted a shot over Pickard's shoulder with 5:15 left, but Filppula poked in a rebound that had gotten behind Kivlenieks to ensure overtime.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, right, stops a shot in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Valtteri Filppula, center, and Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, front right, checks Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, left, controls the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021.