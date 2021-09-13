springfield-news-sun logo
X

DOJ: 20 years for man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue

news
36 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has been sentenced to 20 years in prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man who vowed support for a terrorist group and planned an attack on an Ohio synagogue was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Monday, federal prosecutors said.

Damon Joseph, 23, of Holland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime, the Department of Justice said.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Joseph’s attorney.

Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, spent months posting photos of weapons, praising the Islamic State group and talking about carrying out a violent attack on the synagogue, according to federal prosecutors. Those posts drew the attention of the FBI, which assigned undercover agents to communicate with Joseph.

The planned synagogue shooting was inspired by a gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Authorities said Joseph planned to attack on the Jewish sabbath so more people would be present during the assault.

Joseph was arrested on Dec. 7, 2018, after taking possession of two military-style assault rifles from an undercover FBI agent.

In Other News
1
Champaign County road to be closed for 6 weeks for bridge work
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark, Champaign school districts report nearly 200 new COVID cases
5
Clark County’s initial American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover $1.38...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top