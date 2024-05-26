Dodgers play the Reds looking to end road losing streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Los Angeles Dodgers (33-21, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-1, 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Brent Suter (0-0, 4.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -206, Reds +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a three-game road skid.

Cincinnati has a 12-15 record in home games and a 22-30 record overall. The Reds are 1-11 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 14-10 record in road games and a 33-21 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Sunday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Reds. Will Benson is 6-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .338 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 35 RBI. Mookie Betts is 12-for-38 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (neck), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

