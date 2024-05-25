Dodgers look to break skid in matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -156, Reds +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to end their three-game skid with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has an 11-15 record in home games and a 21-30 record overall. The Reds have a 9-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 33-20 record overall and a 14-9 record on the road. The Dodgers are 27-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with nine home runs while slugging .462. Stuart Fairchild is 7-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .340 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 35 RBI. Mookie Betts is 13-for-39 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.