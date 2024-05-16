Dodgers host the Reds on 7-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brent Suter (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.53 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -303, Reds +238; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Los Angeles has gone 15-8 at home and 29-16 overall. The Dodgers are 16-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 9-12 on the road and 18-25 overall. The Reds have an 8-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 29 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-38 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .242 for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .214 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Reds: 2-8, .233 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (migraine), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.