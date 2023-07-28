Dodgers host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (56-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -238, Reds +198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 58-43 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. The Dodgers are 49-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 56-48 record overall and a 28-22 record in road games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-42 with six doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-36 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

