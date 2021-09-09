springfield-news-sun logo
Dobnak, Twins to face Quantrill, Indians

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Twins will start Randy Dobnak on Thursday and the Indians are expected to counter with Cal Quantrill

Minnesota Twins (62-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-69, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-7, 7.64 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -139, Twins +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will meet on Thursday.

The Indians are 35-33 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .409 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Twins are 30-41 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .421 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .511.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Ryan recorded his first victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Triston McKenzie took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 140 hits and has 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

