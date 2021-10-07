Divided court upholds death sentence for man who killed 4

In 2017, Arron Lawson killed his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather, after the cousin broke off an affair with Lawson, according to court documents. A three-judge panel sentenced Lawson to death in 2019.

At different times, Lawson, 27, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and PTSD, and did not receive adequate treatment for those conditions, Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote for the 5-2 majority. His lawyers also argued he was abused as a child. But the facts of the quadruple killing justify a death sentence, Kennedy concluded.