Dillon Mitchell becomes latest player to join Rick Pitino's squad at St. John's

Before his single season with Cincinnati, Mitchell spent two seasons with Texas. He has averaged 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game over his career.

“We are thrilled to have Dillon Mitchell join our basketball family,” Pitino said in a statement. “Pound for pound, inch for inch, (he is) one of the hardest working and most productive players in the nation. He brings great experience and talent to our team.”

Earlier this week, the team announced that it had added North Carolina guard Ian Jackson.

Mitchell and Jackson join Stanford guard Oziyah Sellers, Arizona State guard Joson Sanon and Providence forward Bryce Hopkins as notable players who have transferred to St. John’s this offseason.

St. John’s had one of its best seasons in Pitino’s second year at the helm. The Red Storm went 31-5, matching a school record for wins, and finished first in the Big East at 18-2 before winning the conference tournament.

St. John's earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat Omaha before losing to Pitino’s old nemesis John Calipari and Arkansas.

