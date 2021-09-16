Difo scores winning run in ninth, Pirates keep Reds slumping

After falling behind by two in the first, Pittsburgh took the lead with three runs in the third.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drove in Ke’Bryan Hayes on a double to left and advanced to third on a bobble from Schrock. Bryan Reynolds tripled down the right-field line, scoring Tsutsugo, and went home on Moran's sacrifice fly that put Pittsburgh up 3-2.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez (9-7) was pulled after getting Hayes to groundout for the second out of the fourth. Tsutsugo then had an RBI single off Justin Wilson, making it 4-2.

Gutiérrez allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Mitch Keller gave up two runs and four hits in five innings for the Pirates.

CLEMENTE DAY IN PITTSBURGH

Pirates players and coaches wore Roberto Clemente’s No. 21, honoring the Hall of Fame right fielder on the day he’s celebrated around Major League Baseball. The number was also mowed into the grass in right field at PNC Park. Clemente’s son, Luis, threw out the first pitch.

Players of Puerto Rican descent and Roberto Clemente Award nominees from other major league teams were also permitted to wear Clemente’s number.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Shogo Akiyama got his first start since Aug. 24 in place of Tyler Naquin, who is still hurting from his collision in the outfield with shortstop Jose Barrero in Saturday’s game. Akiyama, who is hitting .199, got a few starts when OF Nick Senzel (knee) was injured but hasn’t had a hit since Aug. 15. He’s struck out seven times in 16 at-bats since.

UP NEXT

RHP Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.73) will take the mound for the Reds to conclude the three-game series against an unannounced Pirates starter on Thursday. Mahle, coming off allowing two runs and four hits in six innings his last time out Sept. 10, has surrendered fewer than three runs in three of his past four starts.

Caption The No. 21 is cut into the right field grass at PNC Park in honor of Roberto Clemente Day, during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Playing right field for the Pirates is Yoshi Tsutsugo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo, right, advances to third on a fielding error by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Max Schrock, after driving in a run with a double off starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Waiting for the late relay throw is third baseman Mike Moustakas. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez delivers during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar