Diego Rossi scores 2 goals, Crew beats Fire 4-2 in season opener

Rossi headed home a cross played by Steven Moreira in first-half stoppage time to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. Malte Amundsen dispossessed Chicago's Philip Zinckernagel, poking the ball to Rossi at the top of the box, where he scored to the Crew a two-goal lead in the 50th minute.

Brian Gutiérrez scored two goals — the 21-year-old homegrown's first multi-goal game in MLS — for Chicago and Jonathan Bamba had two assists in his MLS debut.

Bamba, a 28-year-old winger acquired in the offseason from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo by first-year director of football operations and head coach Greg Berhalter, dropped a pass from the left side of the area to Gutiérrez, who scored on a low shot from just outside the area that slipped inside the back post to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Sergio Oregel, with the Crew applying pressure, passed the ball to goalkeeper Chris Brady, but Russell-Rowe intercepted it near the penalty spot and bounced a shot off the post and into the net to make it 1-1 in the 20th before Gutiérrez struck again. On the counter-attack, Gutiérrez played a long pass from near midfield to the left flank, where Bamba cut inside along the top of the area and slipped a pass to Gutiérrez for the finish from the center of the box in the 22nd minute.

Fire defender Carlos Terán deflected a ball into the net for an own goal that made it 2-2 in the 38th.

