Diego Rossi and Steven Moreira score goals as Crew beats St. Louis 2-1

Dylan Chambost tapped a pass to Daniel Gazdag, who played a one-touch pass back to a sprinting Chambost, leading the counter-attack before passing it off to Rossi for a rolling finish from outside the area that slipped inside the back post.

Gazdag, acquired Friday from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $4 million and up to $500,000 in conditional performance-based incentives, replaced Aziel Jackson to begin the second half and make his debut with Columbus.

St. Louis (2-4-2) has lost four games in a row — the first three by shutout — since a 1-0 home win over the Seattle Sounders on March 15.

João Klauss opened the scoring in the seventh minute for St. Louis, which went into the match scoreless over its last 345 minutes. He blasted a first-touch shot, off a pass played by Célio Pompeu, that ricocheted off the crossbar and bounced high off the ground, back to Klauss for a header that slipped inside the far post.

Max Arfsten, sprinting down the left side, ran onto a ball played ahead by Rossi and chipped a cross to the back post, where a charging Steven Moreira put away a volley to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Ben Lundt made his fifth consecutive start in place of Roman Bürki (hand) and finished with three saves.

St. Louis City’s Josh Yaro went off with an injury in the 31st minutes and was replaced by Akil Watts.

The Crew will host Inter Miami on Saturday. St. Louis City will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

