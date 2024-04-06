Díaz gets 1st save since October 2022 as Mets hold off Reds 3-2

New York avoided its first 0-6 start since 1963 by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat Detroit 2-1 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. The Mets were hitless through seven inning in that game.

The offense sputtered again on Friday.

New York had the bases loaded with one out in both the fifth and seventh. But all the Mets could muster were two runs, one on a sacrifice fly and another on a fielding error.

The Reds squandered a bases-loaded chance in the seventh when Brooks Raley threw a called third strike past Elly De La Cruz to end the threat.

