Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto FC in 2-1 win

news | 1 hour ago
Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish.

Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it didn't have defenders playing back. Pedro Santos got it to Diaz for a solo run and a one-on-one with Toronto keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net at the 12th minute.

Zardes scored nine minutes later just after he’d had a goal waved off for offside

Columbus (3-2-2) keeper Eloy Room denied Michael Bradley in the expiring minutes of stoppage time with a diving save to seal the win.

Toronto (1-4-2) now has dropped back-to-back contests.

