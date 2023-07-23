X

Diamondbacks take on the Reds looking to stop road slide

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (54-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jose Ruiz (3-1, 5.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game road slide.

Cincinnati has a 54-46 record overall and a 27-26 record in home games. The Reds are 42-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 28-21 on the road and 54-45 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 29 doubles and 20 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

