Diamondbacks play the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (11-9, 4.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona has a 64-66 record overall and a 34-31 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 50-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 31-34 in road games and 67-63 overall. The Reds have a 43-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has a .293 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 21 doubles and 23 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12 for 36 with four home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBIs while hitting .265 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 14 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.