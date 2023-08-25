Diamondbacks host the Reds, aim to extend home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (67-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Reds +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona has gone 33-31 in home games and 67-61 overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

Cincinnati has gone 36-28 on the road and 67-62 overall. The Reds are eighth in the NL with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Reds are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 62 extra base hits (34 doubles and 28 home runs). Tommy Pham is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 49 extra base hits (29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Matt McLain is 10-for-39 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.