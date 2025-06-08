Diamondbacks aim to avoid series sweep against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (6-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -141, Reds +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the final game of a three-game series. The Reds will sweep the series with a victory.

Cincinnati is 32-33 overall and 17-16 at home. The Reds have a 6-10 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 31-33 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .297 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 23 RBIs. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 37 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 12 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13 for 37 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.