springfield-news-sun logo
X

DeWine’s son won’t recuse himself from redistricting cases

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gets a hug from his son, the Honorable Pat DeWine, right, after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony at the Statehouse rotunda in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said he will not recuse himself from a redistricting case involving his father. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gets a hug from his son, the Honorable Pat DeWine, right, after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony at the Statehouse rotunda in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said he will not recuse himself from a redistricting case involving his father. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

news
11 minutes ago
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s son says he won’t recuse himself from cases challenging state legislative maps approved by his father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said Thursday that he will not recuse himself from cases involving new state legislative maps approved by his father, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

"There is no basis for me to do so," the justice told The Columbus Dispatch in a text message. His decision was first reported by Spectrum News.

DeWine, also a Republican, explained that his father was just one of seven members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission that okayed the maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts. That means the governor's influence was “considerably less” in crafting the maps than it would be over a state department.

Three separate lawsuits have been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court over the maps, which cleared the Republican-controlled redistricting panel along party lines. The Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct requires judges to disqualify themselves from any case in which their impartiality "might reasonably be questioned."

Democrats accused the DeWine family of bending the rules for political gain.

“Even though Justice DeWine has recused himself before on cases involving his father, they’re deciding to play by a different set of rules now that the political future of our state is at stake,” said Ohio Democratic Party spokesman Matt Keyes.

In Other News
1
Area law enforcement send condolences after Springfield patrol post...
2
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Excitement builds in New Carlisle for festival’s return
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top