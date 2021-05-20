DeWine reassigns chief of staff, shuffles leadership team

In her new job, counselor to the governor, Laurel Dawson will continue to advise DeWine while pushing administrative initiatives around the state in collaboration with local organizations, businesses and government offices, the governor's office said in a release. Policy director Michael Hall becomes the new chief of staff.

“Laurel Dawson has been a trusted advisor of mine since I first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives," DeWine said in a statement. "She has served my administration exceedingly well as Chief of Staff, and I am grateful that she will be taking on this role.”