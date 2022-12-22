DeWine puts GOP prosecutor Joe Deters on Ohio Supreme Court

Deters will fill the seat that Justice Sharon Kennedy is vacating on Dec. 31 to become chief justice. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a key swing vote on the court, was barred from running again because of age limits.

Deters has built a reputation as a tough, pragmatic and respected prosecutor. He joins three other Republicans on the court — Kennedy, DeWine’s son Pat and Justice Pat Fischer. The new lineup is expected to offer a more reliable 4-3 majority coalition for the GOP, which must revisit legislative and congressional maps before 2024 that were repeatedly declared unconstitutional by the current court.