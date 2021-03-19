DeWine picks ex-judge as new Ohio utility commission chair

He also noted that she has no background in the electric industry.

“Which I think in this unique point in time, is a real asset,” DeWine said.

The director of the advocacy group Ohio Consumers Power Alliance disagreed.

“We are disappointed that Governor DeWine rejected those with consumer advocacy experience earlier in this process," group director Rachael Belz said in a statement. “And we call Ms. French to demonstrate a dedication to increasing equity, fairness, and access to services at the community level at a time when corruption has been winning the day in Ohio.”

In January, DeWine rejected four candidates put forward by the Nominating Council. He said that while the four were “appropriate” candidates, he wanted more names to consider.

French said in her application to the nominating council that if selected, she would “pledge to apply my skills, background and experience with the same independent, objective and open mind” as she did as a judge.

