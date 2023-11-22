DeVries scores 33, Drake downs Akron 79-59 at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries' 33 points led Drake past Akron 79-59 on Tuesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

DeVries added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1). Kevin Overton scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Darnell Brodie finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Enrique Freeman led the Zips (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Akron also got 11 points from Greg Tribble. Tavari Johnson also had eight points and four assists.

