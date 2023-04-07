Devils have biggest night since 2019, rout Blue Jackets 8-1

The Devils won the game with their special teams, killing off all five Columbus power plays while scoring twice with the man-advantage (Hughes, Meier) and once short-handed (Severson).

Hughes gave New Jersey the lead for good, scoring an unassisted goal nine seconds after New Jersey killed off a Michael McLeod penalty. It was his 41st of the season and his 200th career point.

Tatar, Hughes and Meier pushed the lead to 4-1 after two periods and New Jersey piled on four more in the third period.

NOTEBOOK: The Boqvist brothers, Jesper of the Devils and Adam of the Blue Jackets, were in the starting lineups for the opening faceoff. ... Devils D Jonas Siegenthaler didn't play for two second time this season. ... Graves played in his 300th NHL game.

NO GOALS:

Both teams had a goal waved off in the first period. Tartar scored with 12:10 left in the period on a shot from the inside of the left circle. Columbus coach Brad Larden challenged, saying the play was offside, and Tartar was. ... Josh Dunne was stopped on a breakaway by Vanecek with 5:03 left in the period. His momemtum carried him into the goaltender and the puck crossed the goal line after the net came odd its moorings.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: Return home to face the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Devils: At Boston on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP