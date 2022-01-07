Devils beat Blue Jackets 3-1 for 4th win in 5 games

Hughes added an empty-netter at 18:40 to seal the victory, his ninth goal of the season. Hughes has a five-game points streak, with four goals and eight assists.

Max Dimi scored for Columbus, and Korpisalo made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets lost their third straight, failing to score on four power-play chances.

Tatar opened the scoring for the Devils 51 seconds into the game, tapping the puck past Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season. Domi tied it at 4:54 of the first with his eighth goal.

The Blue Jackets had five games postponed between Dec. 18 and Dec. 28 because of COVID-19 issues and have played just four games since Dec. 16.

MILESTONE GAME

Columbus forward Jakub Voracek played his 1,000th career game. The 32-year-old Voracek was drafted seventh overall by Columbus in 2007 and played his first three NHL seasons for the Blue Jackets before he was traded to Philadelphia where his skated for 10 seasons. He re-joined the Blue Jackets in a trade last July in which the Flyers received Cam Atkinson.

NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen made his NHL debut … The Devils scratched defenseman Mason Geertsen and goaltender Jon Gillies…. New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton was placed on the injured list retroactive to Jan. 2 after suffering a broken jaw taking that day against Boston … The Blue Jackets scratched forward Alexandre Texier, defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

Caption New Jersey Devils left wing Jimmy Vesey (16) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) scores a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) holds off Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun