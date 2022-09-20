Devers leads Red Sox against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Cincinnati is 58-89 overall and 29-43 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Boston has a 34-38 record in road games and a 71-75 record overall. The Red Sox rank 10th in the AL with 136 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 36 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Aristides Aquino is 8-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Devers has 39 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 10-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .260 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.