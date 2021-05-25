springfield-news-sun logo
X

Detroit takes 3-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

news | 56 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Detroit will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Tigers take on Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (25-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (6-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +125, Indians -144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-16 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .281.

The Indians are 17-10 in division games. Cleveland has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Jean Carlos Mejia notched his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Bryan Garcia registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .559.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top