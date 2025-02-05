Detroit Mercy visits Cleveland State after Perdue's 30-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Detroit Mercy after Mickayla Perdue scored 30 points in Cleveland State's 89-81 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Vikings are 8-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 7.7.

The Titans are 6-7 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Cleveland State's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Perdue is averaging 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Titans. Emaia O'Brien is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.