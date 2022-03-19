Detroit faces Cleveland following Bey's 51-point game

The Pistons are 5-8 against Central Division opponents. Detroit allows 112.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 106-103 on Feb. 25, with Hamidou Diallo scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Pistons: Chris Smith: day to day (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Killian Hayes: day to day (head), Cade Cunningham: day to day (illness), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.