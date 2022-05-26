Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the U.S. from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they'd be smuggled back out through Mexico, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus following his Tuesday arrest.

Shihab, who came to the U.S. from Iraq in 2020 on a visitor's visa, insinuated he had contacts with the Islamic State group, prosecutors said. It did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month.