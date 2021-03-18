Detained teen who died had heart disease, drug intoxication

A deputy coroner concluded that the amphetamine level in Wright's system was “very low but could not be ruled out as an contributing factor due to Mr. Wright’s heart abnormalities.”

Wright was serving a juvenile sentence for sexual battery out of Hamilton County. The Department of Youth Services is finishing its own investigation and won't comment until that's done, agency spokesperson Jill Craig said.

The facility houses just more than 100 young men.

The state public defender's office has criticized the youth services agency, saying incarcerated children are supposed to receive treatment, education, proper medical care and adequate supervision.

“Their time there is supposed to be an opportunity for them to be equipped with the tools to re-enter the community successfully,” the agency said last month. “That did not happen here.”