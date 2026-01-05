Details of Shawn Armstrong's $5.5 million, 1-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians

2026 salary: $4 million
2027 mutual option: $8 million (or $150,000 buyout)
Award bonuses:
Cy Young: $250,000 (2nd-3rd-$150,000; 4th-5th-$75,000)
All-Star and World Series MVP: $100,000
Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year: $100,000 (finalist-$50,000)
League Championship Series MVP: $50,000
Also:
Hotel suite on road trips
___
