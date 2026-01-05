Details of JJ Bleday's $1.4 million, 1-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds

Details of JJ Bleday’s $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds:
2026 salary: $1.4 million
Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):
$100,000 each for 350, 400 and 450; $150,000 each for 500 and 550
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
In Other News
1
Clark County approves $230M annual budget
2
Kenton Ridge’s Brenna Fyffe earns United Soccer Coaches All-American...
3
1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice...
4
$5M tax credit awarded to historic Springfield project
5
Springfield’s Myers Market under new management, to launch new menus...