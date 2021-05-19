DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds 4-2

With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center.

Dickerson also doubled and singled.

Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Wilmer Flores left the game in the second inning with tightness in his right hamstring. ... 1B Brandon Belt missed a third straight game with tightness in his left side. He is day to day.

Reds: The absence of two key players due to injuries caused another ripple in an infield already struggling defensively. Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth game with a heel contusion, and Nick Senzel was out with a sore knee and other minor injuries. Moustakas, the regular third baseman, had been playing first base with Joey Votto sidelined, and outfielder Senzel had been at third.

UP NEXT

LHP Wade Miley (4-3), who threw a no-hitter on May 7 but lasted only three innings in his last start Friday, will be on the mound for the Reds against Giants RHP Kevin Gausman.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

San Francisco Giants' Anthony DeSclafani throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson watches as he hits a three-run home during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, left, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart, right, at home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster