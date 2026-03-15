Derkack, L'Etang lead Dayton past Saint Louis, 70-69 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Derkack led Dayton with 28 points and Amael L'Etang hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Flyers knocked off Saint Louis 70-69 on Saturday in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Derkack also contributed six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Flyers (23-10). Javon Bennett scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added four steals. Deshayne Montgomery shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the seventh win in a row for the Flyers.