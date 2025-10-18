Dequan Finn passes for 2 touchdowns and runs for 2 more as Miami (Ohio) beats Eastern Michigan 44-30

After Eastern cut it to 37-22 with 9:07 to play, the RedHawks used nine consecutive rushing plays to take a three-score lead.

Finn was 13 of 22 for 159 yards passing, and he carried it 10 times for 58 yards. D’Shawntae Jones added 66 yards rushing and a score as Miami (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) totaled 295 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Kim threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern Michigan (2-6, 1-3, but he was intercepted two times. Harold Mack had six catches for 179 yards and two scores, and Nick Devereaux also had two touchdown grabs.

