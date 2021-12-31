Depleted Steelers focus on stopping Chubb, Browns run game

Wormley, who has a career-high six sacks, was key in the Steelers’ win at Cleveland earlier this season with a sack, one quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.

The Steelers ranked No. 11 in the league against the run in 2020, but they’re last this season. They lost a pair of veterans early, as Stephon Tuitt hasn’t played a snap because of a knee injury, while Tyson Alualu fractured his ankle in September against Las Vegas.

Still, the Steelers managed to neutralize Chubb during an October win at Cleveland. The Browns managed just 96 yards rushing after averaging 170 yards entering the game. Chubb, who missed the previous two games with a calf injury, had 61 yards on just 16 carries.

“I just think we were playing Chubb after he got hurt, and he was coming off an injury,” Heyward said. “They just seem like they’ve become more cohesive. They have three running backs who are really good.”

The Browns average a NFL-best 5.13 yards per attempt and are currently the No. 3-ranked rushing team in the league, led by Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt. Chubb is third in the NFL with 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing three games. He has one 100-yard effort and a 4.4 yards-per carry average in six career games against Pittsburgh. Chubb had 126 yards and a score, as the Browns rushed for 219 yards, but committed four turnovers during a two-point loss last week at Green Bay.

Heyward feels that stopping first-down runs will be key on Monday.

“You have to make sure you win first down to help yourself on the back end,” Heyward said. “If you can start a drive and get to second and long, then they’re trying to play catch-up, and third down becomes an advantage your way.”

Pittsburgh gave up an average of 106 yards rushing per game during its first seven contests. But the Steelers have been gouged for an average of 175 yards on the ground in their last eight games. The Steelers have given up 198 yards rushing or more in four of those eight games.

Heyward was pleased with the run defense the first time around against the Browns. The Steelers will have to do it again, and likely without several key pieces up front on defense, if they want to have a shot at reaching the playoffs for the second straight season.

“It’s not an easy task,” Heyward said. “They have a lot of good athletes, a powerful offensive line and a great running game. We have to keep running to the ball. We have to make sure it’s not just one guy there. It has to be all 11.”