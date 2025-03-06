DePaul takes on Xavier in Big East Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays in the Big East Tournament against Xavier.

The Blue Demons are 8-10 against Big East opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. DePaul is the Big East leader with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 2.9.

The Musketeers' record in Big East play is 1-17. Xavier is sixth in the Big East allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

DePaul's average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 50.5 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 70.1 DePaul gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons. Kate Clarke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aizhanique Mayo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Meri Kanerva is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 0-10, averaging 46.0 points, 20.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.