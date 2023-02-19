X
Dennis scores 27 as Toledo knocks off Bowling Green 91-86

Led by Rayj Dennis' 27 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 91-86 on Saturday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis' 27 points helped Toledo defeat Bowling Green 91-86 on Saturday night.

Dennis added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (21-6, 12-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Rockets prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

Samari Curtis led the Falcons (10-17, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six assists. Bowling Green also got 16 points, seven assists and two steals from Kaden Metheny. Brenton Mills also put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

