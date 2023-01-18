springfield-news-sun logo
Dennis scores 25, Toledo defeats Ohio 90-75

59 minutes ago
Led by Rayj Dennis' 25 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Ohio Bobcats 90-75 on Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 90-75 on Tuesday night.

Dennis added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (9-9, 1-4) were led by Elmore James, who posted 21 points. Dwight Wilson added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio. In addition, Ben Roderick finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

