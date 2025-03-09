Denkeey, Kubo each score a goal to help Cincinnati beat Toronto 2-0

Kubo, who scored a career-high 10 goals last season, gave Cincinnati (2-1-0) a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute. Pavel Bucha back-heeled a pass to Evander, who played the last of the team's three consecutive one-touch passes: a long left-to-right chip-shot from the defending half to a charging Kubo for a finish from the corner of the area that slipped inside the back post.

Toronto (0-2-1) had 43% possession and was outshot 13-6, 8-1 on target. Sean Johnson had six saves.

Roman Celentano had one save for Cincinnati and has two shutouts this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer